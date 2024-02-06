Analysts Are Recommending Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NCLH) As A Buy Candidate

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NCLH) has a beta value of 2.60 and has seen 11.39 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $7.29B, closed the last trade at $17.14 per share which meant it lost -$0.6 on the day or -3.38% during that session. The NCLH stock price is -32.73% off its 52-week high price of $22.75 and 29.11% above the 52-week low of $12.15. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 12.31 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 13.83 million shares.

Sporting -3.38% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the NCLH stock price touched $17.14 or saw a rise of 7.2%. Year-to-date, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd shares have moved -14.47%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.49%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NCLH) have changed -2.89%. Short interest in the company has seen 38.01 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.84.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NCLH) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -4.51% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 116.38%, compared to 24.60% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 86.50% and 33.30% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 76.30%.

13 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.97 billion for the current quarter. 9 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.04 billion for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024. Year-ago sales stood $1.52 billion and $1.82 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 29.60% for the current quarter and 11.70% for the next.

NCLH Dividends

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd is expected to release its next earnings report between February 26 and March 01 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NCLH)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.71% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 73.23% with a share float percentage of 73.75%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd having a total of 706 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group Inc with over 48.67 million shares worth more than $1.06 billion. As of Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Group Inc held 11.44% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Capital International Investors, with the holding of over 35.78 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $778.87 million and represent 8.41% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Growth Fund Of America Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 4.20% shares in the company for having 17.85 million shares of worth $388.57 million while later fund manager owns 13.17 million shares of worth $286.81 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 3.10% of company’s outstanding stock.