Analysts Are Recommending New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) As A Buy Candidate

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) has a beta value of 1.02 and has seen 54.99 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.90B, closed the last trade at $5.40 per share which meant it lost -$0.64 on the day or -10.60% during that session. The NYCB stock price is -163.33% off its 52-week high price of $14.22 and -2.04% below the 52-week low of $5.51. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 37.18 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 13.47 million shares.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) trade information

Sporting -10.60% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the NYCB stock price touched $5.40 or saw a rise of 48.62%. Year-to-date, New York Community Bancorp Inc. shares have moved -47.21%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -48.28%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) have changed -47.16%. Short interest in the company has seen 25.93 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.53.