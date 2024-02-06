Analysts Are Recommending Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc (DNB) As A Buy Candidate

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNB) has a beta value of 1.20 and has seen 2.05 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.91B, closed the recent trade at $11.19 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -0.04% during that session. The DNB stock price is -28.6% off its 52-week high price of $14.39 and 22.43% above the 52-week low of $8.68. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.39 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.15 million shares.

Sporting -0.04% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the DNB stock price touched $11.19 or saw a rise of 6.83%. Year-to-date, Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc shares have moved -4.32%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.45%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNB) have changed -6.47%. Short interest in the company has seen 14.67 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.56.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc (DNB) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -3.16% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -10.91%, compared to -1.60% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -3.10% and 5.30% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 3.70%.

11 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $622.18 million for the current quarter. 10 have an estimated revenue figure of $564.18 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024. Year-ago sales stood $595 million and $540.4 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 4.60% for the current quarter and 4.40% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest -10.09% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 0.14%.

DNB Dividends

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc is expected to release its next earnings report on February 15 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.20 at a share yield of 1.79%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNB)’s Major holders

Insiders own 12.75% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 84.89% with a share float percentage of 97.29%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc having a total of 297 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Cannae Holdings, Inc. with over 79.05 million shares worth more than $914.59 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Cannae Holdings, Inc. held 18.00% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Thomas H Lee Partners LP, with the holding of over 49.58 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $573.64 million and represent 11.29% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fundamental Investors Inc and Allspring Special Mid Cap Value Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.19% shares in the company for having 9.62 million shares of worth $111.28 million while later fund manager owns 9.09 million shares of worth $99.05 million as of Aug 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.07% of company’s outstanding stock.