An In-Depth Look At The Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR (PBR) Stock

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR (NYSE:PBR) has a beta value of 1.55 and has seen 22.16 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $62.96B, closed the last trade at $16.92 per share which meant it lost -$0.09 on the day or -0.53% during that session. The PBR stock price is -4.96% off its 52-week high price of $17.76 and 45.8% above the 52-week low of $9.17. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 16.4 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 15.33 million shares.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR (NYSE:PBR) trade information

Sporting -0.53% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the PBR stock price touched $16.92 or saw a rise of 4.73%. Year-to-date, Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR shares have moved 5.95%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.40%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR (NYSE:PBR) have changed 3.49%. Short interest in the company has seen 26.71 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.02.