An In-Depth Look At The Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR (PBR) Stock

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR (NYSE:PBR) has a beta value of 1.55 and has seen 22.16 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $62.96B, closed the last trade at $16.92 per share which meant it lost -$0.09 on the day or -0.53% during that session. The PBR stock price is -4.96% off its 52-week high price of $17.76 and 45.8% above the 52-week low of $9.17. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 16.4 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 15.33 million shares.
Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR (NYSE:PBR) trade information
Sporting -0.53% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the PBR stock price touched $16.92 or saw a rise of 4.73%. Year-to-date, Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR shares have moved 5.95%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.40%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR (NYSE:PBR) have changed 3.49%. Short interest in the company has seen 26.71 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.02.
Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR (PBR) estimates and forecasts
Figures show that Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 27.94% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -27.22%, compared to -28.20% for the industry.
Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest -30.93% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -8.80%.
PBR Dividends
Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR is expected to release its next earnings report in March this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 2.52 at a share yield of 14.90%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.