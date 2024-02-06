An In-Depth Look At Corning, Inc. (GLW)

Corning, Inc. (NYSE:GLW) has a beta value of 1.09 and has seen 9.03 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $27.31B, closed the last trade at $32.01 per share which meant it lost -$0.24 on the day or -0.74% during that session. The GLW stock price is -13.84% off its 52-week high price of $36.44 and 21.09% above the 52-week low of $25.26. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.44 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.51 million shares.

Corning, Inc. (NYSE:GLW) trade information

Sporting -0.74% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the GLW stock price touched $32.01 or saw a rise of 5.49%. Year-to-date, Corning, Inc. shares have moved 5.12%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.76%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Corning, Inc. (NYSE:GLW) have changed 5.71%. Short interest in the company has seen 10.24 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.31.