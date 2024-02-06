An In-Depth Look At Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) has a beta value of 1.07 and has seen 28.33 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1813.51B, closed the last trade at $144.93 per share which meant it gained $1.39 on the day or 0.97% during that session. The GOOG stock price is -7.09% off its 52-week high price of $155.20 and 38.69% above the 52-week low of $88.86. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 25.52 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 21.51 million shares.

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) trade information

Sporting 0.97% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the GOOG stock price touched $144.93 or saw a rise of 6.52%. Year-to-date, Alphabet Inc shares have moved 2.84%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.40%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) have changed 4.99%. Short interest in the company has seen 37.69 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.69.