An Analysis Of Lufax Holding Ltd ADR (LU) Stock

Lufax Holding Ltd ADR (NYSE:LU) has a beta value of 0.71 and has seen 2.35 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.34B, closed the last trade at $2.33 per share which meant it lost -$0.06 on the day or -2.51% during that session. The LU stock price is -432.19% off its 52-week high price of $12.40 and 9.44% above the 52-week low of $2.11. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.76 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 7.11 million shares.

Lufax Holding Ltd ADR (NYSE:LU) trade information

Sporting -2.51% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the LU stock price touched $2.33 or saw a rise of 7.91%. Year-to-date, Lufax Holding Ltd ADR shares have moved -24.10%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.32%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Lufax Holding Ltd ADR (NYSE:LU) have changed -17.96%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.32 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.78.