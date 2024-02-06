An Analysis Of Lufax Holding Ltd ADR (LU) Stock

Lufax Holding Ltd ADR (NYSE:LU) has a beta value of 0.71 and has seen 2.35 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.34B, closed the last trade at $2.33 per share which meant it lost -$0.06 on the day or -2.51% during that session. The LU stock price is -432.19% off its 52-week high price of $12.40 and 9.44% above the 52-week low of $2.11. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.76 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 7.11 million shares.
Lufax Holding Ltd ADR (NYSE:LU) trade information
Sporting -2.51% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the LU stock price touched $2.33 or saw a rise of 7.91%. Year-to-date, Lufax Holding Ltd ADR shares have moved -24.10%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.32%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Lufax Holding Ltd ADR (NYSE:LU) have changed -17.96%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.32 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.78.
Lufax Holding Ltd ADR (LU) estimates and forecasts
Figures show that Lufax Holding Ltd ADR shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -65.94% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -80.45%, compared to 10.60% for the industry.
If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 9.51% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest -79.42% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -8.55%.
LU Dividends
Lufax Holding Ltd ADR is expected to release its next earnings report between March 11 and March 15 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.14 at a share yield of 5.87%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.
Lufax Holding Ltd ADR (NYSE:LU)’s Major holders
Insiders own 4.24% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 17.56% with a share float percentage of 18.33%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Lufax Holding Ltd ADR having a total of 247 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 33.98 million shares worth more than $48.6 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Blackrock Inc. held 1.48% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, with the holding of over 27.9 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $39.9 million and represent 1.22% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and Baron Emerging Markets Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 1.10% shares in the company for having 25.3 million shares of worth $36.18 million while later fund manager owns 11.77 million shares of worth $16.83 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.51% of company’s outstanding stock.