American Airlines Group Inc (AAL) Shares Are Down -16.41% So Far This Year

American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) has a beta value of 1.57 and has seen 25.27 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $9.32B, closed the last trade at $14.26 per share which meant it lost -$0.3 on the day or -2.06% during that session. The AAL stock price is -33.8% off its 52-week high price of $19.08 and 23.84% above the 52-week low of $10.86. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 43.77 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 36.95 million shares.

American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) trade information

Sporting -2.06% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the AAL stock price touched $14.26 or saw a rise of 4.17%. Year-to-date, American Airlines Group Inc shares have moved 3.78%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.55%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) have changed 8.94%. Short interest in the company has seen 49.0 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.43.