Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR (BABA) Has Strong Growth Prospects Through 2024

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR (NYSE:BABA) has a beta value of 0.46 and has seen 27.13 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $178.74B, closed the last trade at $74.63 per share which meant it gained $2.78 on the day or 3.87% during that session. The BABA stock price is -47.14% off its 52-week high price of $109.81 and 10.72% above the 52-week low of $66.63. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 24.31 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 21.65 million shares.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR (NYSE:BABA) trade information

Sporting 3.87% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the BABA stock price touched $74.63 or saw a rise of 0.69%. Year-to-date, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR shares have moved -3.72%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.43%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR (NYSE:BABA) have changed -0.04%. Short interest in the company has seen 35.1 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.09.