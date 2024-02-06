A Great Bargain Stock You Could Consider Is Robinhood Markets Inc (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ:HOOD) has a beta value of 1.38 and has seen 1.2 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $9.28B, closed the recent trade at $10.73 per share which meant it gained $0.17 on the day or 1.61% during that session. The HOOD stock price is -25.91% off its 52-week high price of $13.51 and 26.28% above the 52-week low of $7.91. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.99 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 13.64 million shares.

Sporting 1.61% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the HOOD stock price touched $10.73 or saw a rise of 3.94%. Year-to-date, Robinhood Markets Inc shares have moved -15.78%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.54%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ:HOOD) have changed -9.76%. Short interest in the company has seen 35.71 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.34.

Robinhood Markets Inc (HOOD) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Robinhood Markets Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -5.38% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 45.30%, compared to 16.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 94.70% and 101.80% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 36.10%.

10 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $456.81 million for the current quarter. 8 have an estimated revenue figure of $487.83 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024. Year-ago sales stood $380 million and $424.53 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 20.20% for the current quarter and 14.90% for the next.

HOOD Dividends

Robinhood Markets Inc is expected to release its next earnings report on February 13 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ:HOOD)’s Major holders

Insiders own 8.35% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 74.67% with a share float percentage of 81.47%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Robinhood Markets Inc having a total of 496 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Galileo (ptc) Ltd with over 58.06 million shares worth more than $579.47 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Galileo (ptc) Ltd held 7.40% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Index Venture Associates VI Ltd, with the holding of over 57.9 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $577.84 million and represent 7.38% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.58% shares in the company for having 20.2 million shares of worth $198.15 million while later fund manager owns 19.62 million shares of worth $195.79 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.50% of company’s outstanding stock.