A Detailed Analysis Of Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc (LCTX)

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc (AMEX:LCTX) has a beta value of 1.26 and has seen 1.15 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $181.99M, closed the last trade at $1.04 per share which meant it gained $0.06 on the day or 6.12% during that session. The LCTX stock price is -50.96% off its 52-week high price of $1.57 and 19.23% above the 52-week low of $0.84. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.82 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 695.10K shares.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc (AMEX:LCTX) trade information

Sporting 6.12% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the LCTX stock price touched $1.04 or saw a rise of 6.73%. Year-to-date, Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc shares have moved -4.59%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.45%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc (AMEX:LCTX) have changed -14.75%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.88 million shares shorted with days to cover at 8.16.