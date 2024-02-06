A Detailed Analysis Of Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc (CDIO)

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CDIO) has a beta value of 5.48 and has seen 0.68 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $38.37M, closed the recent trade at $1.87 per share which meant it lost -$0.21 on the day or -10.10% during that session. The CDIO stock price is -354.55% off its 52-week high price of $8.50 and 90.91% above the 52-week low of $0.17. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.03 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 11.60 million shares.
Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CDIO) trade information
Sporting -10.10% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the CDIO stock price touched $1.87 or saw a rise of 22.08%. Year-to-date, Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc shares have moved -24.90%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -11.37%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CDIO) have changed -18.70%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.85 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.27.
Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc (CDIO) estimates and forecasts
The company’s shares have gained 92.76% over the past 6 months, compared to 15.00% for the industry.
1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $250k for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $1 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024.
CDIO Dividends
Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in March this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CDIO)’s Major holders
Insiders own 18.01% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 7.24% with a share float percentage of 8.83%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc having a total of 17 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Prelude Capital Management LLC with over 0.11 million shares worth more than $0.13 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Prelude Capital Management LLC held 0.93% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 75483.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $89824.0 and represent 0.64% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.54% shares in the company for having 64022.0 shares of worth $76186.0 while later fund manager owns 38118.0 shares of worth $56795.0 as of May 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.32% of company’s outstanding stock.