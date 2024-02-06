A Detailed Analysis Of Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc (CDIO)

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CDIO) has a beta value of 5.48 and has seen 0.68 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $38.37M, closed the recent trade at $1.87 per share which meant it lost -$0.21 on the day or -10.10% during that session. The CDIO stock price is -354.55% off its 52-week high price of $8.50 and 90.91% above the 52-week low of $0.17. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.03 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 11.60 million shares.

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CDIO) trade information

Sporting -10.10% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the CDIO stock price touched $1.87 or saw a rise of 22.08%. Year-to-date, Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc shares have moved -24.90%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -11.37%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CDIO) have changed -18.70%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.85 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.27.