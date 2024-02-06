A Detailed Analysis Of Arcadium Lithium PLC (ALTM)

Arcadium Lithium PLC (NYSE:ALTM) has seen 11.07 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company closed the last trade at $4.30 per share which meant it lost -$0.38 on the day or -8.12% during that session. The ALTM stock price is -69.07% off its 52-week high price of $7.27 and -5.35% below the 52-week low of $4.53. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 8.36 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 20.83 million shares.

Arcadium Lithium PLC (NYSE:ALTM) trade information

Sporting -8.12% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the ALTM stock price touched $4.30 or saw a rise of 21.1%. Year-to-date, Arcadium Lithium PLC shares have moved -36.86%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -20.66%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Arcadium Lithium PLC (NYSE:ALTM) have changed -36.86%. Short interest in the company has seen 87.52 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.59.