89bio Inc (ETNB) Short-Term Forecasts And Estimates

89bio Inc (NASDAQ:ETNB) has a beta value of 0.92 and has seen 2.03 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $724.34M, closed the recent trade at $7.98 per share which meant it lost -$1.82 on the day or -18.57% during that session. The ETNB stock price is -187.34% off its 52-week high price of $22.93 and 17.67% above the 52-week low of $6.57. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.92 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.28 million shares.

89bio Inc (NASDAQ:ETNB) trade information

Sporting -18.57% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the ETNB stock price touched $7.98 or saw a rise of 22.67%. Year-to-date, 89bio Inc shares have moved -28.56%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -21.69%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of 89bio Inc (NASDAQ:ETNB) have changed -30.79%. Short interest in the company has seen 8.98 million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.57.