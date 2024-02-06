-3.94% Fall Drives E2open Parent Holdings Inc (ETWO) Into Becoming A Interest-Loosing Stock For Investors

E2open Parent Holdings Inc (NYSE:ETWO) has a beta value of 0.98 and has seen 0.81 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.13B, closed the last trade at $3.66 per share which meant it lost -$0.15 on the day or -3.94% during that session. The ETWO stock price is -89.62% off its 52-week high price of $6.94 and 41.26% above the 52-week low of $2.15. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.79 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.01 million shares.
E2open Parent Holdings Inc (NYSE:ETWO) trade information
Sporting -3.94% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the ETWO stock price touched $3.66 or saw a rise of 8.5%. Year-to-date, E2open Parent Holdings Inc shares have moved -16.63%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -8.96%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of E2open Parent Holdings Inc (NYSE:ETWO) have changed -11.17%. Short interest in the company has seen 12.72 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.8.
Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes
Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now.
Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities.
Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on.
Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.
Sponsored
E2open Parent Holdings Inc (ETWO) estimates and forecasts
Figures show that E2open Parent Holdings Inc shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -26.36% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -48.00%, compared to 19.30% for the industry.
Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest -42.89% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 12.15%.
ETWO Dividends
E2open Parent Holdings Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between April 29 and May 03 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
E2open Parent Holdings Inc (NYSE:ETWO)’s Major holders
Insiders own 3.42% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 112.48% with a share float percentage of 116.47%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with E2open Parent Holdings Inc having a total of 186 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Insight Holdings Group, LLC with over 49.83 million shares worth more than $279.05 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Insight Holdings Group, LLC held 16.43% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Francisco Partners Management, LP, with the holding of over 38.69 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $216.66 million and represent 12.76% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Baron Small Cap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 1.98% shares in the company for having 6.0 million shares of worth $33.6 million while later fund manager owns 5.75 million shares of worth $32.19 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.90% of company’s outstanding stock.