-3.94% Fall Drives E2open Parent Holdings Inc (ETWO) Into Becoming A Interest-Loosing Stock For Investors

E2open Parent Holdings Inc (NYSE:ETWO) has a beta value of 0.98 and has seen 0.81 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.13B, closed the last trade at $3.66 per share which meant it lost -$0.15 on the day or -3.94% during that session. The ETWO stock price is -89.62% off its 52-week high price of $6.94 and 41.26% above the 52-week low of $2.15. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.79 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.01 million shares.

E2open Parent Holdings Inc (NYSE:ETWO) trade information

Sporting -3.94% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the ETWO stock price touched $3.66 or saw a rise of 8.5%. Year-to-date, E2open Parent Holdings Inc shares have moved -16.63%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -8.96%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of E2open Parent Holdings Inc (NYSE:ETWO) have changed -11.17%. Short interest in the company has seen 12.72 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.8.