Yield10 Bioscience Inc (YTEN) Has Great Growth Outlook For 2024

Yield10 Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:YTEN) has a beta value of 1.53 and has seen 96.69 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.13M, closed the recent trade at $0.43 per share which meant it gained $0.2 on the day or 86.57% during that session. The YTEN stock price is -820.93% off its 52-week high price of $3.96 and 58.14% above the 52-week low of $0.18. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 53290.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 416.82K shares.
Yield10 Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:YTEN) trade information
Sporting 86.57% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the YTEN stock price touched $0.43 or saw a rise of 23.89%. Year-to-date, Yield10 Bioscience Inc shares have moved 78.85%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 95.43%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Yield10 Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:YTEN) have changed 72.51%. Short interest in the company has seen 32189.999999999996 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.2.
Yield10 Bioscience Inc (YTEN) estimates and forecasts
Figures show that Yield10 Bioscience Inc shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -77.11% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 26.09%, compared to 35.00% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 58.20% and 59.20% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -80.00%.
3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $30k for the current quarter.
If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 53.83% over the past 5 years.
YTEN Dividends
Yield10 Bioscience Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between March 12 and March 18 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.