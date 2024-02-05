Yield10 Bioscience Inc (YTEN) Has Great Growth Outlook For 2024

Yield10 Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:YTEN) has a beta value of 1.53 and has seen 96.69 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.13M, closed the recent trade at $0.43 per share which meant it gained $0.2 on the day or 86.57% during that session. The YTEN stock price is -820.93% off its 52-week high price of $3.96 and 58.14% above the 52-week low of $0.18. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 53290.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 416.82K shares.

Yield10 Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:YTEN) trade information

Sporting 86.57% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the YTEN stock price touched $0.43 or saw a rise of 23.89%. Year-to-date, Yield10 Bioscience Inc shares have moved 78.85%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 95.43%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Yield10 Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:YTEN) have changed 72.51%. Short interest in the company has seen 32189.999999999996 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.2.