WW International Inc (WW) Shares Are Down -17.79% So Far This Year

WW International Inc (NASDAQ:WW) has a beta value of 1.89 and has seen 3.38 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $317.90M, closed the last trade at $4.02 per share which meant it gained $0.07 on the day or 1.77% during that session. The WW stock price is -231.09% off its 52-week high price of $13.31 and 13.93% above the 52-week low of $3.46. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.1 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.20 million shares.

WW International Inc (NASDAQ:WW) trade information

Sporting 1.77% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the WW stock price touched $4.02 or saw a rise of 6.73%. Year-to-date, WW International Inc shares have moved -54.06%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -7.80%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of WW International Inc (NASDAQ:WW) have changed -47.38%. Short interest in the company has seen 17.69 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.88.