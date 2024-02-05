Will Current Price Volatility Hamper Trio Petroleum Corp. (TPET) Future Potential?

Trio Petroleum Corp. (AMEX:TPET) has seen 2.63 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $6.50M, closed the recent trade at $0.21 per share which meant it lost -$0.02 on the day or -8.93% during that session. The TPET stock price is -1328.57% off its 52-week high price of $3.00 and 28.57% above the 52-week low of $0.15. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 7.65 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.63 million shares.
Trio Petroleum Corp. (AMEX:TPET) trade information
Sporting -8.93% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the TPET stock price touched $0.21 or saw a rise of 36.36%. Year-to-date, Trio Petroleum Corp. shares have moved -32.47%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.17%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Trio Petroleum Corp. (AMEX:TPET) have changed -30.20%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.41 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.98.
TPET Dividends
Trio Petroleum Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report in March this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
Trio Petroleum Corp. (AMEX:TPET)’s Major holders
Insiders own 23.59% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.28% with a share float percentage of 1.67%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Trio Petroleum Corp. having a total of 5 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc. with over 23700.0 shares worth more than $4898.0. As of Sep 29, 2023, Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc. held 0.07% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc., with the holding of over 15000.0 shares as of Sep 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3100.0 and represent 0.05% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund and iShares Micro Cap ETF. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.07% shares in the company for having 23700.0 shares of worth $4898.0 while later fund manager owns 13381.0 shares of worth $2765.0 as of Nov 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.04% of company’s outstanding stock.