Will Current Price Volatility Hamper Trio Petroleum Corp. (TPET) Future Potential?

Trio Petroleum Corp. (AMEX:TPET) has seen 2.63 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $6.50M, closed the recent trade at $0.21 per share which meant it lost -$0.02 on the day or -8.93% during that session. The TPET stock price is -1328.57% off its 52-week high price of $3.00 and 28.57% above the 52-week low of $0.15. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 7.65 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.63 million shares.

Trio Petroleum Corp. (AMEX:TPET) trade information

Sporting -8.93% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the TPET stock price touched $0.21 or saw a rise of 36.36%. Year-to-date, Trio Petroleum Corp. shares have moved -32.47%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.17%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Trio Petroleum Corp. (AMEX:TPET) have changed -30.20%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.41 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.98.