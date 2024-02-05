Will Current Price Volatility Hamper TMC the metals company Inc (TMC) Future Potential?

TMC the metals company Inc (NASDAQ:TMC) has a beta value of 1.80 and has seen 1.3 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $395.22M, closed the last trade at $1.29 per share which meant it lost -$0.06 on the day or -4.44% during that session. The TMC stock price is -148.06% off its 52-week high price of $3.20 and 49.61% above the 52-week low of $0.65. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.75 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.24 million shares.

TMC the metals company Inc (NASDAQ:TMC) trade information

Sporting -4.44% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the TMC stock price touched $1.29 or saw a rise of 7.53%. Year-to-date, TMC the metals company Inc shares have moved 17.27%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.01%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of TMC the metals company Inc (NASDAQ:TMC) have changed 11.21%. Short interest in the company has seen 8.71 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.58.