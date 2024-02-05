Will Current Price Volatility Hamper Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (KPTI) Future Potential?

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI) has a beta value of -0.13 and has seen 2.83 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $119.11M, closed the last trade at $1.04 per share which meant it gained $0.14 on the day or 15.52% during that session. The KPTI stock price is -368.27% off its 52-week high price of $4.87 and 40.38% above the 52-week low of $0.62. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.13 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.17 million shares.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI) trade information

Sporting 15.52% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the KPTI stock price touched $1.04 or saw a rise of 3.57%. Year-to-date, Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc shares have moved 20.23%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 14.78%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI) have changed 24.83%. Short interest in the company has seen 18.68 million shares shorted with days to cover at 12.92.