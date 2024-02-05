Will Altimmune Inc (ALT) Future Potential Be Hindered By Price Volatility?

Altimmune Inc (NASDAQ:ALT) has a beta value of 0.03 and has seen 3.92 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $500.76M, closed the last trade at $9.32 per share which meant it lost -$0.56 on the day or -5.67% during that session. The ALT stock price is -71.14% off its 52-week high price of $15.95 and 77.58% above the 52-week low of $2.09. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.11 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 11.17 million shares.
Altimmune Inc (NASDAQ:ALT) trade information
Sporting -5.67% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the ALT stock price touched $9.32 or saw a rise of 8.18%. Year-to-date, Altimmune Inc shares have moved -17.16%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.11%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Altimmune Inc (NASDAQ:ALT) have changed -6.14%. Short interest in the company has seen 10.66 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.92.
Altimmune Inc (ALT) estimates and forecasts
Figures show that Altimmune Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 199.68% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 20.99%, compared to 11.80% for the industry.
If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 56.82% over the past 5 years.
ALT Dividends
Altimmune Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between February 26 and March 01 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
Altimmune Inc (NASDAQ:ALT)’s Major holders
Insiders own 0.80% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 61.27% with a share float percentage of 61.77%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Altimmune Inc having a total of 164 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 3.66 million shares worth more than $12.93 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Blackrock Inc. held 6.95% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, with the holding of over 3.46 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $12.21 million and represent 6.57% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are College Retirement Equities Fund-Stock Account and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 3.79% shares in the company for having 2.0 million shares of worth $7.05 million while later fund manager owns 1.62 million shares of worth $5.71 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 3.07% of company’s outstanding stock.