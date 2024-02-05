Will Altimmune Inc (ALT) Future Potential Be Hindered By Price Volatility?

Altimmune Inc (NASDAQ:ALT) has a beta value of 0.03 and has seen 3.92 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $500.76M, closed the last trade at $9.32 per share which meant it lost -$0.56 on the day or -5.67% during that session. The ALT stock price is -71.14% off its 52-week high price of $15.95 and 77.58% above the 52-week low of $2.09. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.11 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 11.17 million shares.

Altimmune Inc (NASDAQ:ALT) trade information

Sporting -5.67% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the ALT stock price touched $9.32 or saw a rise of 8.18%. Year-to-date, Altimmune Inc shares have moved -17.16%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.11%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Altimmune Inc (NASDAQ:ALT) have changed -6.14%. Short interest in the company has seen 10.66 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.92.