Why Should You Consider Adding Heart Test Laboratories Inc (HSCS) To Your Portfolio?

Heart Test Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ:HSCS) has a beta value of 3.67 and has seen 1.68 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.49M, closed the last trade at $0.13 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -5.74% during that session. The HSCS stock price is -2938.46% off its 52-week high price of $3.95 and 15.38% above the 52-week low of $0.11. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.69 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 10.63 million shares.

Heart Test Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ:HSCS) trade information

Sporting -5.74% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the HSCS stock price touched $0.13 or saw a rise of 18.44%. Year-to-date, Heart Test Laboratories Inc shares have moved -22.28%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.97%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Heart Test Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ:HSCS) have changed -21.64%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.61 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.44.