Why Should You Consider Adding Bloom Energy Corp (BE) To Your Portfolio?

Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) has a beta value of 2.85 and has seen 1.31 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.42B, closed the recent trade at $10.79 per share which meant it lost -$0.81 on the day or -6.98% during that session. The BE stock price is -138.0% off its 52-week high price of $25.68 and 11.86% above the 52-week low of $9.51. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.34 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.09 million shares.

Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) trade information

Sporting -6.98% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the BE stock price touched $10.79 or saw a rise of 13.12%. Year-to-date, Bloom Energy Corp shares have moved -27.09%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -9.33%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) have changed -22.43%. Short interest in the company has seen 31.06 million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.42.