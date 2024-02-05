Why Should You Consider Adding Ardelyx Inc (ARDX) To Your Portfolio?

Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ:ARDX) has a beta value of 0.88 and has seen 4.74 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.06B, closed the last trade at $8.89 per share which meant it lost -$0.4 on the day or -4.31% during that session. The ARDX stock price is -6.3% off its 52-week high price of $9.45 and 68.28% above the 52-week low of $2.82. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.07 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.09 million shares.

Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ:ARDX) trade information

Sporting -4.31% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the ARDX stock price touched $8.89 or saw a rise of 5.93%. Year-to-date, Ardelyx Inc shares have moved 43.39%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.88%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ:ARDX) have changed 44.55%. Short interest in the company has seen 29.02 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.48.