Why Should You Add Frontier Group Holdings Inc (ULCC) To Your Portfolio?

Frontier Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ULCC) has a beta value of 2.39 and has seen 0.7 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.17B, closed the recent trade at $5.28 per share which meant it lost -$0.12 on the day or -2.13% during that session. The ULCC stock price is -167.05% off its 52-week high price of $14.10 and 39.58% above the 52-week low of $3.19. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.66 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.70 million shares.

Frontier Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ULCC) trade information

Sporting -2.13% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the ULCC stock price touched $5.28 or saw a rise of 3.3%. Year-to-date, Frontier Group Holdings Inc shares have moved -3.21%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.73%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Frontier Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ULCC) have changed 5.07%. Short interest in the company has seen 14.35 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.41.