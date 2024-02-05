Why Should You Add Bruush Oral Care Inc. (BRSH) To Your Portfolio?

Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ:BRSH) has a beta value of 2.70 and has seen 1.42 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $0.17M, closed the last trade at $0.11 per share which meant it -2.91% during that session. The BRSH stock price is -10872.73% off its 52-week high price of $12.07 and 9.09% above the 52-week low of $0.10. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.28 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 8.11 million shares.

Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ:BRSH) trade information

Sporting -2.91% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the BRSH stock price touched $0.11 or saw a rise of 16.86%. Year-to-date, Bruush Oral Care Inc. shares have moved -17.71%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -21.97%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ:BRSH) have changed -19.08%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.9 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.07.