Why Should We Buy GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF) Stock?

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) has a beta value of 1.09 and has seen 1.36 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $309.46M, closed the recent trade at $1.21 per share which meant it lost -$0.1 on the day or -8.02% during that session. The EAF stock price is -393.39% off its 52-week high price of $5.97 and -4.96% below the 52-week low of $1.27. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.65 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.87 million shares.

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) trade information

Sporting -8.02% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the EAF stock price touched $1.21 or saw a rise of 21.43%. Year-to-date, GrafTech International Ltd. shares have moved -44.98%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -21.24%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) have changed -38.83%. Short interest in the company has seen 11.23 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.22.