Why Should We Buy Aterian Inc (ATER) Stock?

Aterian Inc (NASDAQ:ATER) has a beta value of 1.90 and has seen 1.76 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $31.57M, closed the last trade at $0.35 per share which meant it gained $0.04 on the day or 12.94% during that session. The ATER stock price is -380.0% off its 52-week high price of $1.68 and 25.71% above the 52-week low of $0.26. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.42 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 423.75K shares.
Aterian Inc (NASDAQ:ATER) trade information
Sporting 12.94% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the ATER stock price touched $0.35 or saw a rise of 2.18%. Year-to-date, Aterian Inc shares have moved 0.43%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 16.16%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Aterian Inc (NASDAQ:ATER) have changed 4.85%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.74 million shares shorted with days to cover at 10.16.
Aterian Inc (ATER) estimates and forecasts
Figures show that Aterian Inc shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -22.72% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -22.22%, compared to 7.90% for the industry.
If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -18.26% over the past 5 years.
ATER Dividends
Aterian Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between March 07 and March 11 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
Aterian Inc (NASDAQ:ATER)’s Major holders
Insiders own 11.48% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 7.69% with a share float percentage of 8.69%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Aterian Inc having a total of 49 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group Inc with over 3.17 million shares worth more than $1.46 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Group Inc held 3.72% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 1.09 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.5 million and represent 1.28% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.49% shares in the company for having 2.13 million shares of worth $0.98 million while later fund manager owns 1.0 million shares of worth $0.46 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.17% of company’s outstanding stock.