Why Should We Buy Aterian Inc (ATER) Stock?

Aterian Inc (NASDAQ:ATER) has a beta value of 1.90 and has seen 1.76 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $31.57M, closed the last trade at $0.35 per share which meant it gained $0.04 on the day or 12.94% during that session. The ATER stock price is -380.0% off its 52-week high price of $1.68 and 25.71% above the 52-week low of $0.26. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.42 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 423.75K shares.

Aterian Inc (NASDAQ:ATER) trade information

Sporting 12.94% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the ATER stock price touched $0.35 or saw a rise of 2.18%. Year-to-date, Aterian Inc shares have moved 0.43%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 16.16%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Aterian Inc (NASDAQ:ATER) have changed 4.85%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.74 million shares shorted with days to cover at 10.16.