Why Should Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (LICY) Be In Your Portfolio?

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE:LICY) has a beta value of 1.02 and has seen 2.66 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $70.50M, closed the last trade at $0.40 per share which meant it -1.54% during that session. The LICY stock price is -1545.0% off its 52-week high price of $6.58 and 12.5% above the 52-week low of $0.35. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.65 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.67 million shares.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE:LICY) trade information

Sporting -1.54% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the LICY stock price touched $0.40 or saw a rise of 25.86%. Year-to-date, Li-Cycle Holdings Corp shares have moved -32.37%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -9.99%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE:LICY) have changed -28.09%. Short interest in the company has seen 14.05 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.98.