Why Should Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc (KPRX) Be In Your Portfolio?

Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KPRX) has a beta value of -0.35 and has seen 4.07 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $6.14M, closed the last trade at $0.80 per share which meant it lost -$0.05 on the day or -6.12% during that session. The KPRX stock price is -965.0% off its 52-week high price of $8.52 and 42.5% above the 52-week low of $0.46. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 8.5 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.39 million shares.
Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KPRX) trade information
Sporting -6.12% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the KPRX stock price touched $0.80 or saw a rise of 19.84%. Year-to-date, Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc shares have moved 52.76%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 38.59%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KPRX) have changed 44.49%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.36 million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.81.
Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc (KPRX) estimates and forecasts
Figures show that Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 39.17% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 85.66%, compared to 11.80% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 88.10% and 72.00% for the next quarter.
If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 49.38% over the past 5 years.
KPRX Dividends
Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between March 21 and March 25 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.