Why Should Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc (KPRX) Be In Your Portfolio?

Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KPRX) has a beta value of -0.35 and has seen 4.07 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $6.14M, closed the last trade at $0.80 per share which meant it lost -$0.05 on the day or -6.12% during that session. The KPRX stock price is -965.0% off its 52-week high price of $8.52 and 42.5% above the 52-week low of $0.46. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 8.5 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.39 million shares.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KPRX) trade information

Sporting -6.12% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the KPRX stock price touched $0.80 or saw a rise of 19.84%. Year-to-date, Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc shares have moved 52.76%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 38.59%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KPRX) have changed 44.49%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.36 million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.81.