Why Should Calamp Corp. (CAMP) Be In Your Portfolio?

Calamp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) has a beta value of 2.05 and has seen 3.65 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.55M, closed the recent trade at $3.37 per share which meant it gained $0.28 on the day or 8.91% during that session. The CAMP stock price is -3267.95% off its 52-week high price of $113.50 and 16.91% above the 52-week low of $2.80. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 47220.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 29.33K shares.

Sporting 8.91% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the CAMP stock price touched $3.37 or saw a rise of 23.41%. Year-to-date, Calamp Corp. shares have moved -41.70%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -11.48%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Calamp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) have changed -43.29%. Short interest in the company has seen 16870.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.38.