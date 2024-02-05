Why Should Calamp Corp. (CAMP) Be In Your Portfolio?

Calamp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) has a beta value of 2.05 and has seen 3.65 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.55M, closed the recent trade at $3.37 per share which meant it gained $0.28 on the day or 8.91% during that session. The CAMP stock price is -3267.95% off its 52-week high price of $113.50 and 16.91% above the 52-week low of $2.80. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 47220.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 29.33K shares.
Calamp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) trade information
Sporting 8.91% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the CAMP stock price touched $3.37 or saw a rise of 23.41%. Year-to-date, Calamp Corp. shares have moved -41.70%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -11.48%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Calamp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) have changed -43.29%. Short interest in the company has seen 16870.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.38.
Calamp Corp. (CAMP) estimates and forecasts
Figures show that Calamp Corp. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -83.70% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -7,662.50%, compared to -7.50% for the industry.
CAMP Dividends
Calamp Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report between April 25 and April 29 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
Calamp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP)’s Major holders
The top two institutional holders are B. Riley Asset Management, Llc with over 3.42 million shares worth more than $3.63 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, B. Riley Asset Management, Llc held 9.03% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Aristotle Capital Boston, LLC, with the holding of over 2.66 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.81 million and represent 7.01% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and First Eagle Small Opportunity Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 3.23% shares in the company for having 1.22 million shares of worth $1.3 million while later fund manager owns 0.55 million shares of worth $0.52 million as of Jul 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.46% of company’s outstanding stock.