Why Invest In Connexa Sports Technologies Inc (CNXA) Stock?

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:CNXA) has seen 4.74 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.24M, closed the last trade at $0.36 per share which meant it lost -$0.05 on the day or -11.64% during that session. The CNXA stock price is -3788.89% off its 52-week high price of $14.00 and 61.11% above the 52-week low of $0.14. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 40.05 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 8.42 million shares.
Connexa Sports Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:CNXA) trade information
Sporting -11.64% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the CNXA stock price touched $0.36 or saw a rise of 51.02%. Year-to-date, Connexa Sports Technologies Inc shares have moved 76.98%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 132.88%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Connexa Sports Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:CNXA) have changed 79.81%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.46 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.11.
Connexa Sports Technologies Inc (CNXA) estimates and forecasts
The company’s shares have lost -92.44% over the past 6 months.
CNXA Dividends
Connexa Sports Technologies Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in March this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
Connexa Sports Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:CNXA)’s Major holders
Insiders own 10.99% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.27% with a share float percentage of 1.43%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Connexa Sports Technologies Inc having a total of 6 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Armistice Capital, LLC with over 25463.0 shares worth more than $0.23 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Armistice Capital, LLC held 3.29% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 1778.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $15717.0 and represent 0.23% of shares outstanding.