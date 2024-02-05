Why Invest In Connexa Sports Technologies Inc (CNXA) Stock?

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:CNXA) has seen 4.74 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.24M, closed the last trade at $0.36 per share which meant it lost -$0.05 on the day or -11.64% during that session. The CNXA stock price is -3788.89% off its 52-week high price of $14.00 and 61.11% above the 52-week low of $0.14. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 40.05 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 8.42 million shares.

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:CNXA) trade information

Sporting -11.64% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the CNXA stock price touched $0.36 or saw a rise of 51.02%. Year-to-date, Connexa Sports Technologies Inc shares have moved 76.98%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 132.88%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Connexa Sports Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:CNXA) have changed 79.81%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.46 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.11.