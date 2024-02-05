Why Do You Need To Add Nextracker Inc (NXT) To Your Portfolio?

Nextracker Inc (NASDAQ:NXT) has a beta value of 1.77 and has seen 3.13 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $7.63B, closed the recent trade at $55.89 per share which meant it lost -$2.1 on the day or -3.62% during that session. The NXT stock price is -4.29% off its 52-week high price of $58.29 and 49.47% above the 52-week low of $28.24. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.3 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.51 million shares.

Nextracker Inc (NASDAQ:NXT) trade information

Sporting -3.62% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the NXT stock price touched $55.89 or saw a rise of 4.12%. Year-to-date, Nextracker Inc shares have moved 19.30%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 24.12%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Nextracker Inc (NASDAQ:NXT) have changed 32.69%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.83 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.38.