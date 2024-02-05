Why Do You Need To Add Nextracker Inc (NXT) To Your Portfolio?

Nextracker Inc (NASDAQ:NXT) has a beta value of 1.77 and has seen 3.13 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $7.63B, closed the recent trade at $55.89 per share which meant it lost -$2.1 on the day or -3.62% during that session. The NXT stock price is -4.29% off its 52-week high price of $58.29 and 49.47% above the 52-week low of $28.24. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.3 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.51 million shares.
Nextracker Inc (NASDAQ:NXT) trade information
Sporting -3.62% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the NXT stock price touched $55.89 or saw a rise of 4.12%. Year-to-date, Nextracker Inc shares have moved 19.30%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 24.12%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Nextracker Inc (NASDAQ:NXT) have changed 32.69%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.83 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.38.
Nextracker Inc (NXT) estimates and forecasts
Figures show that Nextracker Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 36.72% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 812.50%, compared to 13.50% for the industry.
Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest 147.77% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 37.70%.
NXT Dividends
Nextracker Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in March this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
Nextracker Inc (NASDAQ:NXT)’s Major holders
Insiders own 0.21% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 53.31% with a share float percentage of 53.42%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Nextracker Inc having a total of 285 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are TPG GP A, LLC with over 15.28 million shares worth more than $608.26 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, TPG GP A, LLC held 24.65% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 4.47 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $177.79 million and represent 7.20% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.42% shares in the company for having 1.5 million shares of worth $59.67 million while later fund manager owns 1.24 million shares of worth $49.4 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.00% of company’s outstanding stock.