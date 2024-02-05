Why Do Investors Buy Stock In 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals Inc (SXTP)?

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SXTP) has seen 1.26 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.67M, closed the last trade at $0.29 per share which meant it 0.49% during that session. The SXTP stock price is -2882.76% off its 52-week high price of $8.65 and 6.9% above the 52-week low of $0.27. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.79 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 671.08K shares.
60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SXTP) trade information
Sporting 0.49% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the SXTP stock price touched $0.29 or saw a rise of 49.94%. Year-to-date, 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals Inc shares have moved -71.77%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -42.43%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SXTP) have changed -72.32%. Short interest in the company has seen 90030.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.06.
60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals Inc (SXTP) estimates and forecasts
The company’s shares have lost -85.82% over the past 6 months, compared to 11.80% for the industry.
SXTP Dividends
60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in March this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SXTP)’s Major holders
Insiders own 30.75% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 4.97% with a share float percentage of 7.18%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals Inc having a total of 8 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Central Bank & Trust Company with over 0.47 million shares worth more than $0.35 million. As of Sep 29, 2023, Central Bank & Trust Company held 8.07% of shares outstanding.