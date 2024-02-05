Why Do Investors Buy Stock In 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals Inc (SXTP)?

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SXTP) has seen 1.26 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.67M, closed the last trade at $0.29 per share which meant it 0.49% during that session. The SXTP stock price is -2882.76% off its 52-week high price of $8.65 and 6.9% above the 52-week low of $0.27. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.79 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 671.08K shares.

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SXTP) trade information

Sporting 0.49% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the SXTP stock price touched $0.29 or saw a rise of 49.94%. Year-to-date, 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals Inc shares have moved -71.77%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -42.43%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SXTP) have changed -72.32%. Short interest in the company has seen 90030.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.06.