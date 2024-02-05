Why Buy Stock In NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc (NRBO)?

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:NRBO) has a beta value of -0.43 and has seen 6.89 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $24.88M, closed the last trade at $5.13 per share which meant it lost -$0.34 on the day or -6.22% during that session. The NRBO stock price is -48.15% off its 52-week high price of $7.60 and 43.66% above the 52-week low of $2.89. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 7.57 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.14 million shares.
NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:NRBO) trade information
Sporting -6.22% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the NRBO stock price touched $5.13 or saw a rise of 20.09%. Year-to-date, NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc shares have moved 38.78%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 67.10%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:NRBO) have changed 25.12%. Short interest in the company has seen 19140.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.26.
Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes
Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now.
Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities.
Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on.
Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.
Sponsored
NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc (NRBO) estimates and forecasts
Figures show that NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 24.27% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 94.96%, compared to 15.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 94.80% and -24.70% for the next quarter.
If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 70.48% over the past 5 years.
NRBO Dividends
NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between March 28 and April 01 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:NRBO)’s Major holders
Insiders own 38.21% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.58% with a share float percentage of 2.55%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc having a total of 13 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 42220.0 shares worth more than $18454.0. As of Jun 29, 2023, Blackrock Inc. held 0.15% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Virtu Financial LLC, with the holding of over 23869.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $10433.0 and represent 0.09% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and DFA U.S. Small Cap Series. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.01% shares in the company for having 1984.0 shares of worth $867.0 while later fund manager owns 2846.0 shares of worth $1459.0 as of Jul 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.01% of company’s outstanding stock.