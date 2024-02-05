Why Buy Stock In NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc (NRBO)?

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:NRBO) has a beta value of -0.43 and has seen 6.89 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $24.88M, closed the last trade at $5.13 per share which meant it lost -$0.34 on the day or -6.22% during that session. The NRBO stock price is -48.15% off its 52-week high price of $7.60 and 43.66% above the 52-week low of $2.89. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 7.57 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.14 million shares.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:NRBO) trade information

Sporting -6.22% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the NRBO stock price touched $5.13 or saw a rise of 20.09%. Year-to-date, NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc shares have moved 38.78%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 67.10%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:NRBO) have changed 25.12%. Short interest in the company has seen 19140.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.26.