Why Buy Stock In Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC)?

Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ:CGC) has a beta value of 1.27 and has seen 0.62 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $412.87M, closed the recent trade at $4.53 per share which meant it lost -$0.11 on the day or -2.34% during that session. The CGC stock price is -598.01% off its 52-week high price of $31.62 and 23.62% above the 52-week low of $3.46. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.36 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.87 million shares.

Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ:CGC) trade information

Sporting -2.34% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the CGC stock price touched $4.53 or saw a rise of 13.88%. Year-to-date, Canopy Growth Corporation shares have moved -11.32%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.18%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ:CGC) have changed -2.34%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.55 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.52.