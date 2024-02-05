Why Buy Stock In Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC)?

Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ:CGC) has a beta value of 1.27 and has seen 0.62 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $412.87M, closed the recent trade at $4.53 per share which meant it lost -$0.11 on the day or -2.34% during that session. The CGC stock price is -598.01% off its 52-week high price of $31.62 and 23.62% above the 52-week low of $3.46. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.36 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.87 million shares.
Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ:CGC) trade information
Sporting -2.34% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the CGC stock price touched $4.53 or saw a rise of 13.88%. Year-to-date, Canopy Growth Corporation shares have moved -11.32%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.18%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ:CGC) have changed -2.34%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.55 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.52.
Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) estimates and forecasts
Figures show that Canopy Growth Corporation shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 1.31% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 93.35%, compared to 16.30% for the industry.
If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -76.81% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest 93.81% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 13.28%.
CGC Dividends
Canopy Growth Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report on February 09 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ:CGC)’s Major holders
Insiders own 19.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 9.00% with a share float percentage of 11.11%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Canopy Growth Corporation having a total of 330 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Luxor Capital Group, LP with over 16.55 million shares worth more than $6.42 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Luxor Capital Group, LP held 2.26% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, with the holding of over 10.97 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.26 million and represent 1.50% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 1.50% shares in the company for having 11.0 million shares of worth $4.27 million while later fund manager owns 3.54 million shares of worth $2.77 million as of Sep 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.48% of company’s outstanding stock.