Why Acquire Shares Of Nxu Inc (NXU)?

Nxu Inc (NASDAQ:NXU) has a beta value of 2.60 and has seen 1.27 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $0.41M, closed the last trade at $1.06 per share which meant it gained $0.14 on the day or 15.59% during that session. The NXU stock price is -46598.11% off its 52-week high price of $495.00 and 16.98% above the 52-week low of $0.88. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.89 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.14 million shares.

Nxu Inc (NASDAQ:NXU) trade information

Sporting 15.59% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the NXU stock price touched $1.06 or saw a rise of 3.64%. Year-to-date, Nxu Inc shares have moved -53.91%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -7.83%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Nxu Inc (NASDAQ:NXU) have changed -39.77%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.36 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.34.