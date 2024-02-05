Why Acquire Shares Of Community Health Systems, Inc. (CYH)?

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) has a beta value of 1.57 and has seen 0.51 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $489.06M, closed the recent trade at $3.58 per share which meant it lost -$0.2 on the day or -5.42% during that session. The CYH stock price is -123.74% off its 52-week high price of $8.01 and 43.85% above the 52-week low of $2.01. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.56 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.49 million shares.

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) trade information

Sporting -5.42% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the CYH stock price touched $3.58 or saw a rise of 9.6%. Year-to-date, Community Health Systems, Inc. shares have moved 14.22%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.66%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) have changed 9.33%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.01 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.84.