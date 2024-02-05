When Will Trinity Biotech Plc ADR. (TRIB) Be Worth Investing In?

Trinity Biotech Plc ADR (NASDAQ:TRIB) has a beta value of 1.30 and has seen 1.19 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $22.93M, closed the last trade at $0.60 per share which meant it gained $0.04 on the day or 6.31% during that session. The TRIB stock price is -106.67% off its 52-week high price of $1.24 and 38.33% above the 52-week low of $0.37. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.54 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 437.92K shares.

Trinity Biotech Plc ADR (NASDAQ:TRIB) trade information

Sporting 6.31% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the TRIB stock price touched $0.60 or saw a rise of 10.45%. Year-to-date, Trinity Biotech Plc ADR shares have moved 39.86%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 42.86%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Trinity Biotech Plc ADR (NASDAQ:TRIB) have changed 37.87%. Short interest in the company has seen 29420.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.41.