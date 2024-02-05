When Will Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA) Be Worth Investing In?

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) has a beta value of 0.65 and has seen 41.94 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $157.61M, closed the last trade at $1.22 per share which meant it gained $0.39 on the day or 46.99% during that session. The ATRA stock price is -362.3% off its 52-week high price of $5.64 and 83.61% above the 52-week low of $0.20. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.98 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.33 million shares.

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) trade information

Sporting 46.99% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the ATRA stock price touched $1.22 or saw a rise of 22.78%. Year-to-date, Atara Biotherapeutics Inc shares have moved 137.91%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 102.56%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) have changed 177.27%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.33 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.9.