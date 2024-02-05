When Will Aehr Test Systems. (AEHR) Be Worth Investing In?

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) has a beta value of 2.02 and has seen 0.48 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $423.55M, closed the recent trade at $14.68 per share which meant it lost -$0.38 on the day or -2.52% during that session. The AEHR stock price is -268.53% off its 52-week high price of $54.10 and 0.34% above the 52-week low of $14.63. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.74 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.43 million shares.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) trade information

Sporting -2.52% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the AEHR stock price touched $14.68 or saw a rise of 8.54%. Year-to-date, Aehr Test Systems shares have moved -44.66%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -9.32%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) have changed -34.95%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.11 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.33.