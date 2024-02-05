When Is Globalstar Inc. (GSAT) Going To Be Good Investment?

Globalstar Inc. (AMEX:GSAT) has a beta value of 0.87 and has seen 0.67 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.08B, closed the recent trade at $1.62 per share which meant it gained $0.02 on the day or 1.25% during that session. The GSAT stock price is -31.48% off its 52-week high price of $2.13 and 47.53% above the 52-week low of $0.85. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.62 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.86 million shares.
Globalstar Inc. (AMEX:GSAT) trade information
Sporting 1.25% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the GSAT stock price touched $1.62 or saw a rise of 5.26%. Year-to-date, Globalstar Inc. shares have moved -16.49%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.99%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Globalstar Inc. (AMEX:GSAT) have changed -15.18%. Short interest in the company has seen 31.28 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.75.
Globalstar Inc. (GSAT) estimates and forecasts
Figures show that Globalstar Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 37.29% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 92.86%, compared to -35.90% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 52.20%.
2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $52.87 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $54.47 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024. Year-ago sales stood $41.31 million and $58.64 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 28.00% for the current quarter and -7.10% for the next.
If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -13.31% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest 92.41% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 15.00%.
GSAT Dividends
Globalstar Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 28 and March 04 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.