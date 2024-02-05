When Is Globalstar Inc. (GSAT) Going To Be Good Investment?

Globalstar Inc. (AMEX:GSAT) has a beta value of 0.87 and has seen 0.67 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.08B, closed the recent trade at $1.62 per share which meant it gained $0.02 on the day or 1.25% during that session. The GSAT stock price is -31.48% off its 52-week high price of $2.13 and 47.53% above the 52-week low of $0.85. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.62 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.86 million shares.

Globalstar Inc. (AMEX:GSAT) trade information

Sporting 1.25% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the GSAT stock price touched $1.62 or saw a rise of 5.26%. Year-to-date, Globalstar Inc. shares have moved -16.49%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.99%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Globalstar Inc. (AMEX:GSAT) have changed -15.18%. Short interest in the company has seen 31.28 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.75.