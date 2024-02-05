When Is Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (BCLI) Going To Be Good Investment?

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) has a beta value of 0.21 and has seen 1.88 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $19.10M, closed the last trade at $0.39 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 1.30% during that session. The BCLI stock price is -787.18% off its 52-week high price of $3.46 and 66.67% above the 52-week low of $0.13. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.87 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.69 million shares.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) trade information

Sporting 1.30% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the BCLI stock price touched $0.39 or saw a rise of 7.05%. Year-to-date, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc. shares have moved 42.86%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 23.03%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) have changed 39.78%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.39 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.92.