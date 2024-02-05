When Is Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (BCLI) Going To Be Good Investment?

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) has a beta value of 0.21 and has seen 1.88 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $19.10M, closed the last trade at $0.39 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 1.30% during that session. The BCLI stock price is -787.18% off its 52-week high price of $3.46 and 66.67% above the 52-week low of $0.13. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.87 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.69 million shares.
Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) trade information
Sporting 1.30% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the BCLI stock price touched $0.39 or saw a rise of 7.05%. Year-to-date, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc. shares have moved 42.86%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 23.03%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) have changed 39.78%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.39 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.92.
Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (BCLI) estimates and forecasts
Figures show that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -77.46% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -6.06%, compared to 15.10% for the industry.
If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -20.66% over the past 5 years.
BCLI Dividends
Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 28 and April 01 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI)’s Major holders
Insiders own 17.61% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 10.13% with a share float percentage of 12.30%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc. having a total of 62 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group Inc with over 1.42 million shares worth more than $2.93 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Group Inc held 3.16% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Sabby Management, LLC, with the holding of over 1.27 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.61 million and represent 2.82% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.11% shares in the company for having 0.95 million shares of worth $1.96 million while later fund manager owns 0.4 million shares of worth $0.83 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.89% of company’s outstanding stock.