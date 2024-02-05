When Does Summit Therapeutics Inc (SMMT) Become A Good Investment?

Summit Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SMMT) has a beta value of -1.24 and has seen 1.09 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.71B, closed the last trade at $3.88 per share which meant it lost -$0.12 on the day or -3.00% during that session. The SMMT stock price is -21.65% off its 52-week high price of $4.72 and 67.78% above the 52-week low of $1.25. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.61 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.58 million shares.
Summit Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SMMT) trade information
Sporting -3.00% in the red in last session, when the SMMT stock price touched $3.88 or saw a rise of 5.6%. Year-to-date, Summit Therapeutics Inc shares have moved 48.66%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.00%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Summit Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SMMT) have changed 43.70%. Short interest in the company has seen 10.82 million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.17.
Summit Therapeutics Inc (SMMT) estimates and forecasts
The company’s shares have gained 97.96% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -92.30%.
If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -0.32% over the past 5 years.
SMMT Dividends
Summit Therapeutics Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between March 07 and March 11 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
Summit Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SMMT)’s Major holders
Insiders own 83.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 4.83% with a share float percentage of 28.73%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Summit Therapeutics Inc having a total of 132 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 8.76 million shares worth more than $21.99 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Blackrock Inc. held 1.26% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC, with the holding of over 6.3 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $15.82 million and represent 0.90% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.52% shares in the company for having 3.66 million shares of worth $9.19 million while later fund manager owns 2.66 million shares of worth $4.31 million as of Aug 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.38% of company’s outstanding stock.