When Does Summit Therapeutics Inc (SMMT) Become A Good Investment?

Summit Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SMMT) has a beta value of -1.24 and has seen 1.09 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.71B, closed the last trade at $3.88 per share which meant it lost -$0.12 on the day or -3.00% during that session. The SMMT stock price is -21.65% off its 52-week high price of $4.72 and 67.78% above the 52-week low of $1.25. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.61 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.58 million shares.

Summit Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SMMT) trade information

Sporting -3.00% in the red in last session, when the SMMT stock price touched $3.88 or saw a rise of 5.6%. Year-to-date, Summit Therapeutics Inc shares have moved 48.66%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.00%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Summit Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SMMT) have changed 43.70%. Short interest in the company has seen 10.82 million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.17.