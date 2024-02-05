When Does C3is Inc (CISS) Become A Good Investment?

C3is Inc (NASDAQ:CISS) has seen 63.14 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.55M, closed the last trade at $0.16 per share which meant it gained $0.02 on the day or 17.63% during that session. The CISS stock price is -12400.0% off its 52-week high price of $20.00 and 31.25% above the 52-week low of $0.11. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 38.34 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.31 million shares.
C3is Inc (NASDAQ:CISS) trade information
Sporting 17.63% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the CISS stock price touched $0.16 or saw a rise of 11.8%. Year-to-date, C3is Inc shares have moved -69.64%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 21.82%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of C3is Inc (NASDAQ:CISS) have changed -70.23%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.17 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.63.
Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes
Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now.
Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities.
Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on.
Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.
Sponsored
C3is Inc (CISS) estimates and forecasts
The company’s shares have lost -74.33% over the past 6 months.
CISS Dividends
C3is Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in March this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
C3is Inc (NASDAQ:CISS)’s Major holders
Insiders own 13.41% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.18% with a share float percentage of 0.21%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with C3is Inc having a total of 11 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Armistice Capital, LLC with over 0.1 million shares worth more than $0.11 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Armistice Capital, LLC held 1.90% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Boothbay Fund Management, LLC, with the holding of over 14998.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $16647.0 and represent 0.28% of shares outstanding.