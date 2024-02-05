When Does C3is Inc (CISS) Become A Good Investment?

C3is Inc (NASDAQ:CISS) has seen 63.14 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.55M, closed the last trade at $0.16 per share which meant it gained $0.02 on the day or 17.63% during that session. The CISS stock price is -12400.0% off its 52-week high price of $20.00 and 31.25% above the 52-week low of $0.11. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 38.34 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.31 million shares.

C3is Inc (NASDAQ:CISS) trade information

Sporting 17.63% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the CISS stock price touched $0.16 or saw a rise of 11.8%. Year-to-date, C3is Inc shares have moved -69.64%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 21.82%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of C3is Inc (NASDAQ:CISS) have changed -70.23%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.17 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.63.