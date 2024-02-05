When Barnes & Noble Education Inc (BNED) Will Be A Good Investment?

Barnes & Noble Education Inc (NYSE:BNED) has a beta value of 1.82 and has seen 8.15 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $48.27M, closed the last trade at $0.91 per share which meant it gained $0.07 on the day or 7.86% during that session. The BNED stock price is -176.92% off its 52-week high price of $2.52 and 17.58% above the 52-week low of $0.75. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.43 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 975.38K shares.

Barnes & Noble Education Inc (NYSE:BNED) trade information

Sporting 7.86% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the BNED stock price touched $0.91 or saw a rise of 30.0%. Year-to-date, Barnes & Noble Education Inc shares have moved -39.05%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.42%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Barnes & Noble Education Inc (NYSE:BNED) have changed -40.25%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.61 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.4.