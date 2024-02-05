What Is So Great About Rent the Runway Inc (RENT)?

Rent the Runway Inc (NASDAQ:RENT) has a beta value of 1.06 and has seen 1.19 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $36.57M, closed the last trade at $0.53 per share which meant it lost -$0.07 on the day or -13.16% during that session. The RENT stock price is -809.43% off its 52-week high price of $4.82 and 20.75% above the 52-week low of $0.42. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.45 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.01 million shares.

Rent the Runway Inc (NASDAQ:RENT) trade information

Sporting -13.16% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the RENT stock price touched $0.53 or saw a rise of 21.92%. Year-to-date, Rent the Runway Inc shares have moved -0.45%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -11.72%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Rent the Runway Inc (NASDAQ:RENT) have changed 11.99%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.65 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.39.