What Is So Great About Beyond Meat Inc (BYND)?

Beyond Meat Inc (NASDAQ:BYND) has a beta value of 2.31 and has seen 0.62 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $398.78M, closed the recent trade at $6.18 per share which meant it lost -$0.25 on the day or -3.91% during that session. The BYND stock price is -270.06% off its 52-week high price of $22.87 and 9.71% above the 52-week low of $5.58. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.0 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.90 million shares.

Beyond Meat Inc (NASDAQ:BYND) trade information

Sporting -3.91% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the BYND stock price touched $6.18 or saw a rise of 14.17%. Year-to-date, Beyond Meat Inc shares have moved -30.58%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -12.85%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Beyond Meat Inc (NASDAQ:BYND) have changed -26.00%. Short interest in the company has seen 23.61 million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.65.