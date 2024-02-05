What Are The Chances Of Nutex Health Inc. (NUTX) Being A Good Investment?

Nutex Health Inc (NASDAQ:NUTX) has a beta value of 0.50 and has seen 1.64 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $84.43M, closed the last trade at $0.11 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -4.23% during that session. The NUTX stock price is -1527.27% off its 52-week high price of $1.79 and 0.0% above the 52-week low of $0.11. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.95 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.51 million shares.

Nutex Health Inc (NASDAQ:NUTX) trade information

Sporting -4.23% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the NUTX stock price touched $0.11 or saw a rise of 21.43%. Year-to-date, Nutex Health Inc shares have moved -37.06%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -17.30%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Nutex Health Inc (NASDAQ:NUTX) have changed -44.32%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.24 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.77.