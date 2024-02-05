Weak Fundamental Momentum Sinks Minim Inc

Minim Inc (NASDAQ:MINM) has a beta value of 2.83 and has seen 1.27 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $15.98M, closed the recent trade at $5.73 per share which meant it lost -$0.98 on the day or -14.62% during that session. The MINM stock price is -144.33% off its 52-week high price of $14.00 and 89.53% above the 52-week low of $0.60. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 13.63 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.46 million shares.
Minim Inc (NASDAQ:MINM) trade information
Sporting -14.62% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the MINM stock price touched $5.73 or saw a rise of 25.78%. Year-to-date, Minim Inc shares have moved 190.82%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 166.47%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Minim Inc (NASDAQ:MINM) have changed 58.27%. Short interest in the company has seen 75810.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.03.
Minim Inc (MINM) estimates and forecasts
Figures show that Minim Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 86.01% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 58.82%, compared to 35.80% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 1.70%.
1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $11 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $11.5 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2023. Year-ago sales stood $13.3 million and $12.86 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -17.30% for the current quarter and -10.60% for the next.
If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -30.07% over the past 5 years.
MINM Dividends
Minim Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between March 27 and April 01 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
Minim Inc (NASDAQ:MINM)’s Major holders
Insiders own 118.47% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.65% with a share float percentage of -8.93%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Minim Inc having a total of 7 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc. with over 27881.0 shares worth more than $0.12 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc. held 0.06% of shares outstanding.