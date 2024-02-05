Weak Fundamental Momentum Sinks Minim Inc

Minim Inc (NASDAQ:MINM) has a beta value of 2.83 and has seen 1.27 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $15.98M, closed the recent trade at $5.73 per share which meant it lost -$0.98 on the day or -14.62% during that session. The MINM stock price is -144.33% off its 52-week high price of $14.00 and 89.53% above the 52-week low of $0.60. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 13.63 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.46 million shares.

Minim Inc (NASDAQ:MINM) trade information

Sporting -14.62% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the MINM stock price touched $5.73 or saw a rise of 25.78%. Year-to-date, Minim Inc shares have moved 190.82%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 166.47%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Minim Inc (NASDAQ:MINM) have changed 58.27%. Short interest in the company has seen 75810.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.03.